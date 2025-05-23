LeBron James, Family Celebrate Bryce's High School Graduation

Wanna feel old?? LeBron James' second son, Bryce, is officially a high school graduate ... and the entire family was present to watch the future Arizona hooper walk the stage!!

The Lakers superstar, Bronny, Savannah and Zhuri were all at Sierra Canyon's 12th Grade Commencement ceremony at SC Stadium on Thursday ... with the four-time champ electing for a sharp black suit, and his wife choosing a black and white pinstriped look for the occasion.

17-year-old Bryce sported a cap and gown (duh) ... and the 20-year-old rookie donned a light T-shirt as he supported his baby bro.

It was a joyous occasion ... and LeBron's longtime friends like Randy Mims even made sure not to miss the festivities.

Bryce will now head to Tucson for college ball ... announcing recently he would be taking his talents to the Arizona Wildcats.

The 6'4" hooper was a three-star recruit during his time with the Trailblazers ... and had interest from a few major programs throughout the country.