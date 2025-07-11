Bronny James, Cooper Flagg Summer League Showdown Draws Huge Crowd

Bronny James and Cooper Flagg's Summer League showdown drew a crowd that resembled a real NBA game ... with plenty of notable faces in the stands for the contest, including Kyrie Irving!!

The matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks went down Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada ... where LeBron's son and the 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick went at it.

Irving -- who tore his ACL during a game in March -- was posted up courtside to support his new rookie teammate, who finished with 10 points in his debut after going 5-21 from the field.

"Got a chance to see the No. 1 pick out there, perform extremely well," Irving said after the game, "He's probably gonna put a lot of pressure on himself and say he didn't do well. That just comes with it, but I'm excited to see all these young guys grow."

Irving knows about having a similar spotlight -- he was the top pick back in 2011.

Bronny -- who dropped eight points -- also had his support system in the building ... his mother, Savannah, and little sister Zhuri, cheering courtside.

NBA champion Jalen Williams was also in the house ... fresh off agreeing to a new rookie max extension worth $287 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By the way, the tickets for this game weren't cheap. The average price tag was reportedly $223, with the most expensive selling for more than $3,000.

James and Flagg will go toe-to-toe again in the preseason matchup on October 15.