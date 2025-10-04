Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Reacts to Diddy's Sentencing

Cassie Ventura is speaking out through her lawyer after Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison for two prostitution related convictions.

In a statement, Cassie's attorney Doug Wigdor said, "While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed."

He continued, "We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."

Leading up to Friday's sentencing, Cassie penned an emotional letter to the judge, pleading for him to consider the pain she and other victims endured. She described her time with Combs as "the most traumatic and horrifying chapter" of her life.