Diddy Lawsuit, Man Says He Contracted HIV After Sexual Assault at After-Party

A man who says he was one of Diddy's former interns claims he contracted HIV after being drugged and sexually assaulted at an after-party hosted by the music mogul … and it’s all laid out in a new lawsuit.

The man, who is suing as "John Doe," filed the suit against Diddy in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday, says he was pursuing an entertainment career in late 2014.

Doe says he would intern in the music industry back in the day and, when an opportunity to work with Diddy came around, he jumped at the chance.

Play video content TMZ.com

One night, Doe claims he was driven to a house in Val Verde near LA for a Diddy music shoot followed by the after-party hosted by Diddy, who he says spoke with him several times.

Doe says there was an abundance of cocaine, marijuana and booze at the soiree, but he says he stuck with alcohol and did not consume any of the drugs on offer.

He says after consuming 2 to 3 alcoholic beverages, he began to feel "off,” but he says he thought the wooziness was from not eating much food that day.

Doe claims he was led into a room as he started to black out and says his next memory was of being anally sodomized by an unknown person before he passed out.

After Doe "regained his senses," he says he noticed blood coming from his rectum and later went to a clinic to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases ... but the results came back negative.

He claims he was retested months later and learned he was infected with HIV, which did not show up on the initial tests.

As a result, Doe claims he suffered severe emotional and psychological distress and is now suing for sexual assault, sexual battery, and more. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Play video content TMZ.com