Diddy Addresses Court Before He's Sentenced

Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking at length for the first time in his criminal case, addressing the court at his sentencing hearing ... and he's apologizing to his ex, Cassie Ventura.

Diddy says ... "I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I've caused her -- emotionally or physically."

He added ... "I would like to apologize to her family. I'm so sorry."

Diddy then apologized to the other victim in the case, who testified under the pseudonym Jane. He said, "I didn't mean to hurt you. I'm sorry that I brought you into my mess."

He said his actions were "disgusting, shameful and sick."

Diddy turned around and addressed his family ... telling his children they deserved better. He told his mom, "I failed you as a son, and I'm sorry."

He said he let down his community and lost his freedom, his businesses, his career, his reputation and his ability to be there for his family as a result of his decisions. He said he got lost on his mission to be a "shining example."

Diddy said there's no one to blame here but himself and he begged the judge for mercy so he can be a father again, see his kids again, and be a community leader again.

He addressed his conviction, saying ... "I don't take lightly my Mann Act conviction. I understand the severity of it, and I'm having to deal with the consequences."

Diddy claimed prosecutors wanted the judge to make an "example" of him with a harsh sentence. He asked the judge to make an example of "what a person can do if they get another chance."

This is by far the most we've heard from Diddy, who did not testify in his own defense and only briefly addressed the judge during the trial and verdict.

Diddy started off his statement by thanking the for allowing him a chance to speak for himself and said, "One of the hardest things I've had to handle is having to be quiet, not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions."

