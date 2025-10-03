Diddy Sued by Woman Claiming He Sexually Assaulted Her in L.A. Club

Diddy sexually assaulted a woman in a night club as she was celebrating her 20th birthday ... shoving his hand up her skirt and forcefully penetrating her with his fingers ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder was just hit with a new lawsuit filed by his legal nemesis, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, a woman named Leiana Ripley says Diddy approached her at Club Playhouse in Los Angeles around November 1, 2016 and demanded she drink a beverage he offered her.

She says she declined at first but Diddy responded, "Bitch, I am not asking you. Drink that shit and shut the f*** up." She says she felt frightened and compelled to drink the beverage he "forcefully slid" towards her.

The woman says Diddy then put an arm around her and used his other hand to go up her skirt and penetrate her. She says he told her, "Bitch I do what I want, take that s***." She says he laughed when she tried to push him off and appeared "amused by her distress."

She says Diddy eventually let her go and she left the club and called a cab. She claims she felt disoriented, dizzy, light-headed and was unable to stand by the time she got back to her hotel ... and she needed help getting to her room.

The woman says she woke up the next day with bruising and a tear in and around her genitals, which she claims was a likely result of the alleged assault. She says she also suffered mental trauma.

She's going after Diddy for damages. Buzbee represents over 100 clients who have sued Diddy for sexual assault.

