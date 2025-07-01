Tony Buzbee Going After Jay-Z Lawyers for 'A Lot' of Money Over Dismissed Lawsuit
Tony Buzbee is taking a victory lap around Jay-Z ... because after a judge dismissed a lawsuit Jay filed against him, Buzbee told us he's planning to go after HOV's attorneys for a lot of money.
Here's the deal ... Jay-Z was suing Buzbee for extortion and defamation, until a California judge stepped in Monday and tossed the lawsuit out of court.
Buzbee's now licking his chops, telling TMZ ... the case was dismissed "in a lengthy, well-reasoned opinion" and he will now be asking for "a lot" of money for attorneys' fees for "defending against a meritless case."
Tony adds ... "We have a long history of winning. We won't be deterred in our important work."
Alex Spiro's law firm represented Jay-Z in his lawsuit against Buzbee -- which was filed last year after Buzbee filed a separate lawsuit claiming Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Diddy -- and Spiro tells TMZ ... "We are surprised and disappointed by this ruling which turns on the misapplication of California law on the admissibility of the investigators' statements."
Spiro says the judge is just asking the higher court to weigh in and make the final decision.