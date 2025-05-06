Jay-Z Files Amended Lawsuit Against Jane Doe Accuser Over Her Fiery TikTok

Jay-Z has a new beef with his Jane Doe accuser -- even though she's dropped her lawsuit, he says she's on social media bragging she stands by her allegation he raped her.

Jay just filed an amendment to the defamation suit he filed against her and her attorney, Tony Buzbee. In the new docs, he calls out a TikTok she allegedly posted last month featuring some pretty angry lip-synched audio -- "You couldn't pay me a million dollars to get an apology video out of me, I stand on what I said, f*** you."

According to the suit, Doe publicly standing by her original claim she was raped "continues to display a shocking and reckless disregard for the truth that is both intentional and malicious."

As we've reported, the accuser has claimed she only dropped the lawsuit because she feared retribution from Jay-Z, but she's refused to recant her claim Jay and Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her back in 2000 after the VMAs.

As for Doe's attorney, Jay is calling out Buzbee over some Wikipedia changes -- claiming IP addresses connected to his law firm have made more than 100 "positive edits" on Wiki, particularly on Buzbee's page, to make Buzbee look better and to damage Jay-Z and Roc Nation's reputations.

Buzbee's response -- "I’m trying to wrap my head around this creative pleading. As I understand it, the new argument is that someone amending Wikipedia about me harms his reputation? That’s laughable and super weak. I don’t have anything to do with Wikipedia and haven’t looked at it in years. That’s super weak."