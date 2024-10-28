Naughty By Nature Reunite Onstage After Decade Of Bad Blood

Play video content

Naughty By Nature's Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee haven't been seeing eye to eye for years, but a spark happened in New Jersey last night -- the music turned on and they couldn't help but blaze the microphone!!!

Hip Hop radio vet Miss Jones threw her "Scorpio Soiree" bash last night and her partygoers' jaws dropped when Treach, Vinnie and Kay Gee all hopped on stage together to perform their "Uptown Anthem" ... their classic contribution to Tupac Shakur's iconic film "Juice."

The moment was said to be unplanned ... DJ Bookeem Styles and comedian Mike Shawn understood the severity of the moment, which came as the icing on the cake after NBN's fellow '90s stars Christopher Williams and Monifah hit the stage.

They've been beefin' since the early 2010s and admitted things even came to blows at one point ... but it was nothing but rhythm and flow for Miss Jones.

Play video content JULY 2023 TMZ.com

The last time we spoke to Treach, he seemed perfectly fine with him and Vinnie operating separately under the NBN name, but the hellfire is looking a little icy right about now!!!

Old-school rappers have been rerouting their course ... Salt-N-Pepa also had a similar reunion this past weekend with Pepa and DJ Spinderella patching things up for a performance.