DJ Clark Kent Dead at 57 After Lengthy Battle With Colon Cancer

Hip Hop luminary and producer DJ Clark Kent died on Thursday evening after a lengthy fight with colon cancer ... his family confirmed today.

According to their statement, the 58-year-old tried-and-true NYC native -- born Rodolfo A. Franklin -- passed away surrounded by his wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio, AKA Mage.

The family revealed Clark Kent quietly fought colon cancer for 3 years but still managed to spread his love for rap throughout the globe, and asked for prayers and privacy as they grieve together.

Clark Kent began his career in the 1980s as rapper Dana Dane's touring DJ ... before going on to produce stone-cold classics for the likes of Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown and even the late, great Notorious B.I.G.

He scored production credits on Jay's hot-commodity debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," and was also considered a fashion czar in the hip hop world, especially when it came to sneakers.

Clark was 57, having celebrated his final birthday last month.