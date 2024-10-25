Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead Co-Founder and Bassist, Dead at 84

Phil Lesh, co-founder and bassist for The Grateful Dead, has died ... his official Instagram account announced Friday.

According to the update, Phil, who worked closely with late frontman Jerry Garcia for 3 decades, passed away "peacefully" Friday morning surrounded by his family.

The statement continued ... "Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

No cause of death was shared at the time.

Phil had been involved with the band since its early days, when they were initially known as The Warlocks. However, he was the last member to join the band ... before the group's name was changed to their iconic moniker, The Grateful Dead.

In addition to Phil and Jerry, the OG members of The Grateful Dead included Bob Weir, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, and Bill Kreutzmann.

When TGD disbanded in 1995, Phil continued making music, launching Phil Lesh and Friends, a group dedicated to celebrating the Dead's work and other songs.

The musician is remembered for his avant-garde sound and for being one of the greatest bassists of all time.

He was 84.