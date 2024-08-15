Rock Icon Greg Kihn Dead At 75 After Alzheimer’s Battle

Rock legend Greg Kihn -- the guy behind "Jeopardy" and "The Breakup Song" -- has died after a fight with Alzheimer’s.

The tragic news was shared on his official blog ... revealing he died Tuesday ... with the tribute, "Rest in peace, dear Greg. Your music, your voice, your stories, your spirit and your passion will forever echo in our hearts and inspire countless souls."

Born in Baltimore, Greg made his mark in the SF Bay Area music scene ... really hitting it big in the ’80s with his unique mix of rock, folk, blues and pop with The Greg Kihn Band.

They also had hits like "Remember" and "Lucky" ... but his '83 smash "Jeopardy" was his biggest, landing just behind Michael Jackson’s "Beat It" on the Billboard Top 10.

In fact, "Jeopardy" even got a fun twist with Weird Al Yankovic’s parody, “I Lost on Jeopardy.”

Greg also rocked the airwaves as a KFOX morning radio host for 17 years while juggling his music career.

His family is asking for donations to The Alzheimer’s Association in his name, instead of flowers, to help fight Alzheimer’s Disease.

Greg is survived by his wife Jay-Arafiles Kihn, son Ryan Kihn, daughter Alexis Harrington-Kihn, son-in-law Samora Harrington, grandsons Nate Harrington-Kihn and Zuri Harrington-Kihn.

He was 75.