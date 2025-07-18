Raekwon's HashStoria Dispensary Shut Down, But Is Planning to Sue

Raekwon released his "Emperor's New Clothes" album today, but there will be no release parties at his HashStoria cannabis dispensary -- it's been shut down over alleged failure to pay rent.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a judge ruled in favor of the building's landlord, BMHC LLC, forcing HashStoria to vacate the premises by July 1 ... where it's just been collecting dust ever since.

Raekwon tells TMZ Hip Hop … "We were hoodwinked, and while it's a very sad outcome, we will have our day in court!"

A rep for Rae's HashStoria dispensary tells us they, in fact, plan to sue ... claiming to have had an initial agreement with the landlord that back rent was to be prorated while the building was under construction, which took much longer than expected.

They say working with the City of Newark caused several permit delays; they talked to the landlord and reached an agreement to halt rent payments while the building was being renovated, while $0 revenue was coming in.

HashStoria's rep says the landlord then allowed an unlicensed dispensary to operate illegally next door, which constantly got raided ... HashStoria created the slogan "Legal AF" as a response to the landlord's alleged corruption.

We spoke to Raekwon, Charlamagne Tha God, and the other owners at the November 2024 opening ... HashStoria was billed as a "Black-owned business" but their rep says communities aren't owned by people of color and have to deal with constant red tape.

They plan to sue BMHC LLC for breaking their rent agreement during construction and essentially "poisoning" their million-dollar operation through the illegal vendors.

HashStoria employees are being paid through their vacation time ... but the business can no longer go forward.

On the flipside, BMHC LLC tells TMZ Hip Hop they stand by the court's decision, noting they gave HashStoria ample time to pay the rent after the grand opening ... but they still failed to come up with the C.R.E.A.M!!!

BMHC LLC says it's already fielding offers to lease the place out, even from some potential dispensaries.