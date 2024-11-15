Raekwon & Charlamagne Pick Top Weed Anthem at Hashtoria NJ Opening

And Has No. 1 Weed Rap Song Ever!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Raekwon and Charlamagne Tha God's new Hashtoria dispensary is open for business -- and they're all about infusing culture with the joys of cannabis!!!

TMZ Hip Hop was on hand for the Newark grand opening of Hashtoria this week ... the Wu-Tang and Breakfast Club maestros co-founded the operation with attorney Bakari Sellers and entrepreneur Jedd Canty.

Rae's been crumblin' herb for a long time and is proud of his own strain "Compliments of the Chef," but assures us Method Man can smoke him and his fellow Clan soldiers under the table 👐🏾💨

We're gonna need Meth to come to the front of the congregation to collect all his props ... Rae dubbed him the "Snoop Dogg" of Shaolin when it comes to lighting up!!!!

Charlamagne picked his classic collab with Redman "How High Pt. 2" as the best weed rap song -- and everyone agreed, after taking a moment to kiss the sky.

On the political front, Bakari urges the importance of minority ownership to get cannabis bills passed ... Florida voters recently shot down legalizing cannabis recreationally, despite support from incoming President Trump.

Play video content TMZ.com

They thanked Councilman Dupré Kelly, aka DoItAll of rap group Lords Of The Underground, for helping cut through the legal tape ... he went from "Chief Rocka" to chief legislator, and uplifting underserved portions of the community is his goal.