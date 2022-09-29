Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!

We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of the release of their new album "Only Built 4 Infinity Links" ... the same one that effectively drops Offset from Migos after the year-long feud.

The title is a direct reference to Raekwon and Ghostface Killah's classic album, 1995's "Only Built 4 Cuban Links" -- and Quavo tells us he got direct permission from Rae himself to pay homage with the new record.

The platinum-selling album 'Cuban Links' is one of the most decorated in hip hop history ... practically birthing the 90s rap mafioso era, and furthering the legacy of RZA and Wu-Tang Clan for generations to come.

Quavo says he reached out and told Rae it wouldn't be anything short of an honor to carry on the legacy, especially given everything he says Wu-Tang Clan did for the culture.

He and Takeoff have been putting in overtime pumping out the music ... spearheaded by the hit "Hotel Lobby" single which dropped in May.