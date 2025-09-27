Three 'Growing Up Putman' Family Members Killed in Tragic Car Crash

Three members of the Putman reality television family have died in a tragic car accident, the family announced Saturday morning.

The devastating news was shared on the family's Instagram page, and they revealed "Papa, Neenee and Aunt Megan" have passed. While they did not say Papa's real name -- the family's patriarch, Bill Putman, was referred to as "Papa."

Meanwhile, several family members -- Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia -- remain hospitalized.

Details of the car accident have not been shared.

The family says they are holding onto peace with the help of Jesus through his promise in John 14:27 -- "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you... Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

They also say they know Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan "are alive and whole in Heaven, standing before Jesus."

The Putman family was featured on TLC's "Meet the Putmans," which followed the lives of Bill and Barb Putman, and their 4 children plus their families living under one roof together in a massive 35,000 square foot house.

Their Instagram says they currently live with 10 adults and 20 kids.

"Meet the Putmans" was revived on YouTube in 2021 as "Growing Up Putman," though there has not been a new episode out in years.