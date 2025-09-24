Sophia Hutchins Did Not Have Drugs, Alcohol in Her System During Fatal Crash

Sophia Hutchins did not have any alcohol or drugs in her bloodstream when she died in a vehicle accident in Los Angeles over the summer, TMZ has learned.

Hutchins was a publicist and longtime friend of Caitlyn Jenner. The L.A. County Coroner performed an autopsy on her after her horrifying crash near Caitlyn's Malibu home in July.

According to the medical examiner's report, obtained by TMZ, Hutchins came up clean for alcohol and drugs, with the exception of her initial test for benzodiazepines, an anti-anxiety drug. But further testing determined benzos were not detected in her system.

As we reported ... Sophia was riding an ATV along Caitlyn's street when she struck the bumper of a moving car, causing her to careen off the road and plunge 350 feet down into a ravine. TMZ obtained Sophia's death certificate, which listed her cause of death as "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries."

Police ruled the crash an accident after an investigation.