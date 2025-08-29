Tearful Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Silence on Sophia Hutchins’ Death

Play video content Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about losing her friend Sophia Hutchins just a few months ago ... relating it to the grief parents at a Minnesota Catholic school may be feeling after a mass shooting took the lives of two kids this week.

The reality star got real about her sorrow on "Fox News at Night" Thursday, explaining she's been "dealing with death" for the past seven weeks ... and, it's been especially difficult in the immediate aftermath.

She said ... “Here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can’t even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again.’ That is just so horrible. I’ve been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they’re going to be dealing with grief.”

ICYMI ... Jessie Merkel -- father of 8-year-old Fletcher, who was killed in Wednesday morning's school shooting -- gave an emotional statement at a press conference Thursday, reflecting on all the time he'll never get with his child now.

We broke the story of Hutchins' death in July after cops said she ran her ATV into the back of a car and veered into a ravine in Malibu. She fell 350 feet and died on impact. Caitlyn attended the funeral and gave Sophia's mom a place to stay while she was in town.

Two children were killed and many more were injured in the Annunciation Catholic School shooting Wednesday. Robin Westman, the shooter, showed up at the school during a Mass and fired through the windows with multiple guns. Robin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

