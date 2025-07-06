Cops Eye Speed as Factor in Sophia Hutchins' Deadly ATV Crash

Police are investigating speed as a possible factor in the deadly crash that claimed the life of Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, according to law enforcement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Daily Mail, Hutchins was most likely traveling over the speed limit in her all-terrain vehicle on a winding Malibu road on Wednesday when heading up a steep incline, along with a Mazda sedan when she attempted to pass the Mazda.

In the process, she clipped the rear of the Mazda, lost control, and veered off the road -- plunging 350 feet down a cliff. There were two people inside the Mazda, but neither were injured.

As we previously reported, first responders rushed to the scene and made their way down the cliffside in an effort to save Hutchins, but tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Caitlyn was photographed grabbing a cup of coffee in Malibu and she seemed to be holding it together in the face of her huge loss.

Caitlyn first met Sophia in 2015, shortly after going public with her transition. Sophia went on to appear in multiple episodes of the E! docuseries "I Am Cait" and later became Caitlyn’s manager, helping guide her public appearances and business ventures.