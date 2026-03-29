Actress Mary Beth Hurt Dead at 79

Mary Beth Hurt -- known for her appearances in films like "Interiors" and "The World According to Garp" -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Mary's daughter Molly Schrader -- who Mary shared with her Oscar-nominated writer-director husband Paul Schrader -- tells TMZ ... Mary passed away yesterday morning from Alzheimer's in Jersey City.

The late actress was surrounded by family, including Paul.

On Facebook, Paul and Molly reportedly released a joint statement, writing, “She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend, and she took on all those roles with grace and kind ferocity."

They added ... “Although we’re all grieving there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and reunited with her sisters in peace.”

In her illustrious career, Mary worked across several mediums, including stage, film and television, and earned three Tony nominations for her roles in “Crimes of the Heart,” “Trelawny of the Wells” and “Benefactors.”

She also collaborated with her husband on “Affliction” and “Light Sleeper.”

Mary was 79.