Dodgers Legend Davey Lopes Dead At 80

Dodgers legend Davey Lopes, a 2x World Series champion and 4x All-Star, died following complications from Parkinson's disease, TMZ Sports has learned.

He was 80 years old.

Lopes, who had been diagnosed with the progressive brain disorder, had been receiving care in a hospice center before being transferred to a hospital in Rhode Island, where he passed away surrounded by his family.

The longtime big leaguer, who didn't reach the majors until he was 27, was known for his speed on the base paths ... racking up 557 stolen bases over his 16-season career.

In addition to 10 years in Los Angeles, Davey also played for the Oakland A's, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros.

After retiring as a player in 1987, Davey went into coaching, landing jobs with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres before being hired as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2000.

Davey left the game with a ton of accolades and hardware ... including 4 All Stars, 2 World Series rings, and a Gold Glove, among others.