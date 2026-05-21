Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Joe McCann Says Viral Video of Hotel Chase Is Deepfake

A viral video claiming to show Ashlee Jenae being chased by her fiancé Joe McCann in a hotel before she was found dead in her room is nothing more than some A.I. generated slop ... at least according to Joe's legal team.

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In a social media post that's picking up steam online, a woman is being chased by a bald man in what appears to be a hotel stairwell and hallway. The post claims to show new footage of Ashlee and Joe.

But Joe's attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, tells TMZ ... "This video is an atrocious deep fake. We are investigating who is responsible for peddling this garbage and will be taking forceful legal action."

As we reported ... Ashlee died earlier this year during a birthday trip to Tanzania. She was found dead in her room just days after getting engaged to Joe.