Brad Pitt Fights Angelina Jolie's Push to Delay $164M Winery Trial Date

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going back and forth in court about when the trial will begin in their bitter legal battle ... with Brad claiming he doesn't want to delay too long, saying he would LOVE to start using his mega-mansion in France once again -- TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the exes can’t agree on the start date for their trial in the fight over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together while married.

Brad sued Angelina, claiming she sold her stake in the winery without his permission ... while Angelina said she didn’t need him to sign off on the deal after her negotiations with him broke down.

According to court docs, the yearslong dispute is currently set for trial on February 1, 2027 ... but Angelina is asking for it to be pushed to November 2027.

Brad said he was willing to move the date by two months -- but not until late 2027, like his ex-wife wants -- claiming the delay has been depriving him of "the quiet enjoyment of his home in France.” Brad has issues with the new owner, who he believes has attempted a “hostile takeover" of the winery business.

In his filing, Brad also claims the winery business has been “stymied by the dispute," and says he wants the dispute resolved as soon as possible so that everyone "can move on with their lives."

Brad also insists that a quicker trial date is necessary to ensure key witnesses are still around ... adding that Angelina’s former business manager, Terry Bird, “unfortunately passed away” and her other lawyer may be “too ill to testify.”

Brad said Angelina has provided no valid reason to delay the trial.

For her part, Angelina said that Brad was the one who brought a lawsuit with complicated issues and out-of-country witnesses.