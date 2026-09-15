Amanda Knox Defends Lindsay Clancy's Ex From Online Conspiracy Theories

Amanda Knox wants people to leave Lindsay Clancy's husband, Patrick, alone ... saying she can relate to being blamed for something based on "vibes."

Amanda came to Patrick's defense from social media sleuths who believe he was involved with the murders of his 3 children in a new piece for The Free Press.

She writes that seeing the internet turn on Patrick because they didn't like how he grieved triggered her.

Knox wrote ... "Seeing this gave me flashbacks to the relentless scrutiny of my own behavior in the wake of my roommate's murder in Perugia, Italy, in 2007, for which I was falsely imprisoned."

Amanda continued ... "There is no one 'right' way to react to trauma, or to grieve, but when the lens of suspicion falls on you, everything is wrong." Knox was ultimately acquitted in her roommate's murder.

And throughout the Lindsay Clancy trial, people held up a magnifying lens to Patrick's behavior and testimony, pointing to alleged inconsistencies in the timeline from the day of the murders.