Who Is Amanda Knox? What to Know About the Controversial Figure

Amanda Knox's story has had plenty of twists and turns after she was accused of murdering her former roommate Meredith Kercher back in 2007.

The author was tried and retried for the crime, which took place while she was studying in Italy, and she was eventually able to walk free ... from most of the charges, anyway.

We're going to see what led up to Amanda's legal saga, and check out how the harrowing story's led her to become a successful author.

Knox Was Born And Raised In Seattle

Knox was born in Seattle, and she was raised in the city alongside her sister and two half-sisters.

She remained in her hometown during her college years, as she attended classes at the University of Washington, where she studied multiple subjects ... taking classes in creative writing, German and Italian.

Knox eventually made the decision to study abroad, and moved to Perugia, Italy in 2007, where she resided in rented accommodations alongside Kercher.

Knox's Studies Were Interrupted By Kercher's Murder

Knox settled into her Italian life quickly, as she took on part-time work at a bar owned by Patrick Lumumba and began a relationship with fellow student Raffaele Sollecito.

Her overseas experience turned chaotic in November 2007, when Kercher was found dead with a slit throat in their shared apartment.

Knox, along with Sollecito and Lumumba, were arrested by Italian authorities, although the bar owner was ultimately released. Knox, Sollecito, and Rudy Guede, an acquaintance of Kercher's boyfriend, were later charged with the student's murder.

Guede had a fast-tracked trial, and he was found guilty of sexual assault and murder in 2008. Knox and Sollecito were both found guilty of the same charges the following year, and the former was also found guilty of slander after implicating Lumumba in the murder, according to The Guardian.

Knox Was Eventually Released On Appeal

Knox and Sollecito's appeal trial began in November 2010, and they were acquitted the following October after having spent four years behind bars.

However, the pair's acquittal was overturned in March 2013, and a new trial regarding the pair's guilt commenced six months later.

Knox and Sollecito were found guilty of Kercher's murder for the second time in January 2014, and she was sentenced to 28 and a half years.

The pair's second convictions were ultimately overturned in March 2015, and this time ... there was no retrial.

She Became An Author While Her Cases Played Out

Knox's career as an author began over the course of her legal saga, as she released a memoir, "Waiting to Be Heard," in April 2013.

She went on to marry fellow author Christopher Robinson in 2018, according to People, and they welcomed a daughter, Eureka, in 2021, and a son, Echo, in 2023.

Knox made a bid to overturn her slander conviction from 2009, although the ruling was ultimately upheld in January 2025.