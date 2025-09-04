Amanda Knox Makes Fun of Italian Murder Case in New Standup Routine

Amanda Knox thinks her infamous murder case over in Italy is all one big joke ... at least if you listen to her new standup routine.

Thanks to @tacomacomedy for letting me open for the very funny @IamChrisPorter and tell a few jokes about making the The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/MK67Eqnkr3 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) September 4, 2025 @amandaknox

Foxy Knoxy poked fun at her Italian nightmare during a recent gig at the Tacoma Comedy Club in Washington ... joking that motherhood is a lot harder than being locked up in an Italian jail.

As you know ... Amanda was a Seattle college student studying abroad in 2007 when she and her Italian boyfriend of a week were thrown behind bars for the rape and murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher.

Amanda was ultimately acquitted -- as was her then-BF Raffaele Sollecito -- after spending 4 years in prison.

In her standup routine, Amanda points out she also spent 4 years producing the Hulu show "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," and has been a mom for 4 years ... and says of all three life phases, being a mom has been the toughest.

Amanda uses her daughter in another joke ... she says when they go to the playground, her kid plays a game called "Mommy goes to Italy," which consists of her child holding on to the jungle gym bars and screaming, "Let me out!!!"