Amanda Knox's Space-Themed Wedding Was a Hodgepodge of Costumes

Amanda Knox walked down the aisle after legally tying the knot almost 2 years ago -- and while an intergalactic ceremony was promised ... it looked more earthly than anything.

The one-time convicted felon -- who was later acquitted of murder -- said "I do" again Saturday to hubby Christopher Robinson at a wedding with friends and loved ones out in Washington State. We'd been told the theme was supposed to be space/'Star Wars.'

By the looks of the guests' costumes ... it doesn't seem like either came through. Check it out -- the folks here look like an odd mix of Egyptian rulers and 18th century Euro royalty.

Then again, maybe this is from some obscure space movie/show/book that we're simply not familiar with -- there's no shortage of out-of-this-world content to choose from.

Play video content

Regardless, it's good to see Amanda and Chris came full circle with their love for the other-worldly. Remember ... they got engaged with a full-blown 'E.T.' recreation, so they clearly dig the sci-fi scene.