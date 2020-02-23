Lil Nas X Crashes Wedding Reception at Disney World

Play video content

Lil Nas X trumped Mickey Mouse Saturday, by crashing a wedding reception at Disney World, and some of the guests fully melted down!

The "Old Town Road" icon apparently schemed with the bride, because the 2 of them walked into the reception hall and guests as his song filled the room ... and guests were shocked.

You hear one woman scream, "What the f*** is happening right now!?!!"

The 20-year-old rapper hit the dance floor and no doubt about it ... it made the wedding a night to remember.