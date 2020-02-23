Lil Nas X Crashes Wedding Reception at Disney World
Lil Nas X Crashes Disney World Wedding
2/23/2020 7:23 AM PT
Lil Nas X trumped Mickey Mouse Saturday, by crashing a wedding reception at Disney World, and some of the guests fully melted down!
The "Old Town Road" icon apparently schemed with the bride, because the 2 of them walked into the reception hall and guests as his song filled the room ... and guests were shocked.
You hear one woman scream, "What the f*** is happening right now!?!!"
The 20-year-old rapper hit the dance floor and no doubt about it ... it made the wedding a night to remember.
Lil Nas X has reason to celebrate ... he snagged an NAACP Image Award Saturday night for Outstanding New Artist. And, as you know, he also won 2 Grammys for "Old Town Road."
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.