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Elon Musk Tells TMZ His Ex Ashley St. Clair Is Full of Crap

Elon Musk to TMZ My Ex is Full of S***!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Elon Musk is calling BS on Ashley St. Clair ... telling TMZ she was never offered the $40 million NDA she claims she rejected ... and he says it's just the latest web of lies she's spinning.

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The Tesla CEO responded Wednesday directly to our X post about Ashley's NDA rejection allegation ... telling us, "She was never offered that and has a history of making false claims."

As we reported, Ashley said she turned down the alleged eight-figure deal because she didn't want to give up her ability to speak publicly about their relationship ... passing on big bucks to preserve her right to participate in the documentary "Musk."

Ashley -- who shares son Romulus with the world's richest man -- said she chose the freedom to tell her side of their story over a massive payday.

Elon clearly has a very different version of events ... because according to him, there was no $40 million offer to reject in the first place.

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FROM DMS TO DIAPERS
Video: Ashley St. Clair Says Relationship With Elon Musk Began After He Messaged Her
The Don Lemon Show

As we previously reported in June ... Ashley said on Don Lemon's podcast that Elon shot his shot by sliding into her X messages.

The two have already been locked in a bitter custody battle ... with Ashley previously speaking publicly about their relationship and how it began.

Elon Musk Hard At Work
Launch Gallery
Elon Musk Hard At Work Launch Gallery
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Elon's pushing back ... and it will be interesting to see if Ashley doubles down on her NDA claims.

Stay tuned ...

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