Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Relationship Started After He Slid Into Her DMs

Play video content Video: Ashley St. Clair Says Relationship With Elon Musk Began After He Messaged Her The Don Lemon Show

Ashley St. Clair is pulling back the curtain on how her whirlwind romance with Elon Musk first began ... and according to her, it all started with a direct message on his social media platform.

Ashley was on Don Lemon's podcast when she revealed Elon slid into her X messages for their first interaction. She said they eventually met in person for an interview for The Babylon Bee ... and from there, things escalated quickly.

Ashley says roughly a year later, the two decided to have a child together ... and in 2024, she gave birth.

Despite Elon's reputation for keeping things tightly controlled, Ashley claims she never signed a prenup, NDA, or any other agreement ... even though she says mutual friends had to sign paperwork just to visit his house.

Of course, the former couple's relationship has since gone completely off the rails, with Elon and Ashley now locked in a bitter custody battle over their son, Romulus.