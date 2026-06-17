Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Relationship Started After He Slid Into Her DMs

Ashley St. Clair on Elon Musk Our Relationship Started With a DM!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
ashley-st-clair-kal-06-16-2026
FROM DMS TO DIAPERS
Video: Ashley St. Clair Says Relationship With Elon Musk Began After He Messaged Her
The Don Lemon Show

Ashley St. Clair is pulling back the curtain on how her whirlwind romance with Elon Musk first began ... and according to her, it all started with a direct message on his social media platform.

Ashley was on Don Lemon's podcast when she revealed Elon slid into her X messages for their first interaction. She said they eventually met in person for an interview for The Babylon Bee ... and from there, things escalated quickly.

sub elon musk getty
Getty

Ashley says roughly a year later, the two decided to have a child together ... and in 2024, she gave birth.

Despite Elon's reputation for keeping things tightly controlled, Ashley claims she never signed a prenup, NDA, or any other agreement ... even though she says mutual friends had to sign paperwork just to visit his house.

Elon Musk Hard At Work
Launch Gallery
Elon Musk Hard At Work Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, the former couple's relationship has since gone completely off the rails, with Elon and Ashley now locked in a bitter custody battle over their son, Romulus.

Cue Yo Gotti ... it goes down in Elon's DMs!!!

Related articles