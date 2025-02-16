Chester Bennington's Child Says They're Transgender

Chester Bennington's child has come out as transgender.

22-year-old Draven, the son of the late Linkin Park singer, revealed their decision to transition in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. They said they privately came out last year and are currently in the process of transitioning.

In their post they shared ... "For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside. Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep choosing."

They continued ... "In August of last year, I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself. I came out as transgender and started hormone replacement therapy, and it has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life."