Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park's Controversial Lead Singer Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park's drama rages on ... with Chester Bennington’s son, Jaime, calling out band co-founder Mike Shinoda for appointing Emily Armstrong as the group's new lead singer ... making it clear she's not Jaime's pick to replace his dad 7 years after his death.

Jaime criticized Mike for betraying fans’ trust by hiring Emily ... adding in a lengthy IG post Monday he had "quietly erased my father's life and legacy in real time … during international suicide prevention month." Chester died by suicide in 2017.

Jaime didn’t hold back ... diving into Emily’s alleged ties to Scientology and her support for Danny Masterson. This all came to light following The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala's resurfaced messages Emily had attended a 2020 preliminary hearing in support of Masterson, which hit fans hard ... especially since Chester had openly discussed surviving sexual abuse.

Bixler-Zavala's wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler was one of several women who accused Masterson of sexual assault. Last year, Masterson was convicted of 2 counts of forcible rape and sentenced to 30 years to life.

Since the backlash, Emily addressed the situation without naming Masterson directly ... but did seem to reference him.

She mentioned she was asked to support someone she thought of as a friend during a hearing years ago ... but afterward, she realized she shouldn’t have been there. She added she always tries to see the good in people -- but misjudged this one.

Jaime highlighted the fan reaction to the new line-up bombshell announcement, saying they trusted Linkin Park to bring about change -- but instead the decision makes Mike Shinoda "senile and tone deaf."