Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Linkin Park's Lead Singer Appears to Apologize For Danny Masterson Link

Linkin Park's New Singer Seems to Apologize for Danny Masterson Support Completely 'Misjudged' Him

emily armstrong linkin park main getty
Getty Composite

Linkin Park's new lead singer is responding to fan backlash about her connection to actor Danny Masterson ... apologizing for her association and saying she misjudged the guy.

Here's the deal ... LP announced Emily Armstrong -- cofounder of the group Dead Sara -- as their new lead singer, about seven years after beloved vocalist Chester Bennington's death.

emily armstrong sub
Getty

Within hours of the announcement, fans started pointing out Emily attended a 2020 preliminary hearing in support of Masterson -- who last year was convicted on two counts of forcible rape -- especially upsetting to them since Chester talked openly about surviving sexual abuse.

emily artmstrong statement

EA didn't name-drop Masterson, but she did release a statement that seems to reference the disgraced actor ... saying years ago she was asked to support someone she considered a friend during a hearing.

Emily says, after attending the hearing, she realized she shouldn't have ... adding she always tries to see the good in people, but she misjudged this person.

Danny Masterson Photos
Launch Gallery
Danny Masterson Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

She says she hasn't spoken to him since ... and notes she doesn't condone violence against women and she empathizes with the victims of this person's actions.

Again, no mention of Masterson by name ... but, people are putting two and two together. That said, the statement's not fully getting Armstrong out of hot water -- 'cause fans are still side-eyeing her for her alleged association with Scientology.

090724 Emily and Cedric at Scientology Gala sub getty
Getty

She attended galas at the Church of Scientology with her former bandmate, Cedric Bixler-Zavala ... whose wife, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, accused Masterson of abuse as well.

090724 danny masterson Chrissie Carnell sub getty
Getty

Linkin Park's standing by Emily BTW ... with no announcement that they're kicking her out of the group. They've got a new album coming out in November and an international tour kicking off next week.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later