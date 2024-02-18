Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Danny Masterson Moved From 'Manson' Prison to More Humane Facility

Danny Masterson Transferred From 'Manson' Prison ... To Nicer Digs Behind Bars

2/18/2024 5:46 AM PT
Danny Masterson caught a break behind bars ... getting transferred from one of California's worst prisons to a more humane detention facility.

The actor, who famously starred in "That 70's Show," was moved out of Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran to the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Masterson's relocation will likely have a positive impact on his life.

CMC is a medium to minimum security prison with two separate housing facilities, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

Masterson is locked up in either East Facility or West Facility, both of which offer self-help and academic programs to teach inmates vocational and other skills. Substance abuse counseling, mental health treatment and anger management courses are also available to prisoners.

The conditions are certainly a step up from where Danny was before.

Corcoran – a maximum security penitentiary -- was once home to the late Charles Manson – and currently houses some of the state's deadliest offenders. In 2017, Manson died from acute cardiac arrest and colon cancer while serving a life term for the notorious Tate-LaBianca murders.

As you know ... Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his 2023 Los Angeles conviction on 2 counts of forcible rape.

