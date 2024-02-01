Danny Masterson Transferred to the late Charles Manson's Prison

Surrounded By The Worst Of The Worst

Danny Masterson now has something in common with the late Charles Manson ... they were both incarcerated in the same maximum security California penitentiary.

The disgraced actor was recently transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano to the infamous Corcoran State Prison (CSP) in Corcoran, where Manson was locked up until his death in 2017.

Manson, who passed away at 87 from acute cardiac arrest and colon cancer, was placed in the Protective Housing Unit for prisoners who might otherwise be harmed in the general population.

CSP also once housed former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, as well as some of the state's worst of the worst murderers, gang members and other criminals.

It's unclear if Masterson will receive the same high level of protection once given to Manson, who was convicted of the notorious 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders in Los Angeles.

Before arriving at CSP, Masterson was processed into the California prison system through the North Kern reception center after he was convicted of 2 counts of forcible rape and handed a 30-year sentence.