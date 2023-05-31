Danny Masterson Found Guilty In Rape Retrial

Danny Masterson has just been found guilty by a jury on two of the three rape counts he was facing ... with a deadlock on the third.

The "That '70s Show" actor received the guilty verdict Wednesday in Downtown Los Angeles. He was reportedly facing over 40 years for 3 counts of rape, but unclear how that'll change with only 2 of them now in play.

As we reported, Masterson's first trial kicked off in October where he pled not guilty ... and the whole thing ended in a mistrial the following month after the jury couldn't come to a decision. Two of 12 jurors voted to convict Masterson on one rape charge, four jurors voted to convict him on a second rape charge and five jurors voted to convict him on the third rape charge.

He was spotted stepping out of the courtroom after the declaration with a big smile on his face with his wife, Bijou Phillips.

After the mistrial, Masterson's attorney Philip Cohen told us the case was "about nothing other than the credibility of the three accusers and that credibility could only be determined by comparing, contrasting and focusing on the ever-evolving statements given by the women."

His team tried pretty hard to get the case dismissed, but to no avail -- and the retrial started up last month, bringing in Shawn Holley to his defense, known from O.J. Simpson's criminal trial.

You'll recall, Masterson was charged back in 2020 -- with the alleged victims saying the incidents went down between 2001 and 2003, which is smack dab in the middle of his work on the comedy series.