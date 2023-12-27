Danny Masterson's First Mug Shot Released as He's Transferred to State Prison

Danny Masterson is getting a change of scenery ... he was just transferred to state prison and TMZ has the first look at his first mug shot.

We just obtained the pic ... and the "That '70s Show" star looks none too pleased. Danny's hair and beard look messy, and he's keeping his mouth shut, and not cracking a smile.

As for where Danny is being housed, he checked in Wednesday at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA ... about 143 miles north of Los Angeles.

Danny's new digs are the same prison where rapper Tory Lanez is behind bars. Tory's been locked up there since September, but his sentence is a lot shorter than Danny's.

Remember ... Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars back in September, after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape.

Before state prison, Danny was being held in L.A. County Men's Central Jail.

As we first reported, Masterson was kept out of general population while awaiting sentencing ... staying in the same area as other high-profile inmates from the past, like Suge Knight and O.J. Simpson.

Following his conviction, Danny's actress wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce ... and he agreed Bijou should have full custody of their 9-year-old daughter.

You'll recall, Masterson was charged with rape back in 2020, with the alleged victims claiming the incidents went down between 2001 and 2003 -- smack in the middle of his work on "That '70s Show."

Danny's maintained his innocence ... claiming the incidents were completely consensual.