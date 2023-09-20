Bijou Phillips Wearing Wedding Ring After Filing to Divorce Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips is showing more signs her divorce from Danny Masterson is more a legal matter, and less a personal one -- because she's still rocking her wedding band.

BP was still wearing her bling Tuesday in Los Olivos, CA ... stepping out of a real estate office the day after she filed papers to start the divorce process.

It's obviously interesting, wearing your ring the day after calling off your nearly 12-year marriage -- and it fuels speculation that the split is purely strategic.

BTW, Los Olivos is in Central California's Santa Ynez Valley, and Bijou and Danny own a home and farmland there.

As we reported, Bijou wrote a letter of support for her husband only weeks ago, ahead of his sentencing of 30 years to life ... pleading for the judge to give him a light sentence, saying he's a "life-saving" father who's always looked out for others.

She also was reportedly wailing in the courtroom when Masterson was found guilty in May, so her turning around and filing for divorce less than 2 weeks later came as a shock ... at least, on a personal level.