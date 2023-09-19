Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips' Wrote Letter of Support In Rape Trial

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips was all-in when it came to supporting her husband in the weeks before she filed for divorce, writing a character reference in his rape trial sentencing.

Bijou sent a letter to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, ahead of the disgraced actor's sentencing earlier this month -- much like those sent in from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis -- pleading for a lighter sentence to come her husband's way.

In it, Bijou said he was a "live-saving" man who spent his time during his rape allegations farming to help support his family -- and pointed out the ways he helped young actors stay away from the dark side of fame -- another thing Ashton and Mila noted in their letters.

She also said she still couldn't accept that he raped 2 women ... something he was found guilty of months before.

At Masterson's sentencing, Bijou reportedly let out a wail as he was given 30 years to life ... Judge Olmedo had to tell her to keep her composure or step out of the courtroom.

