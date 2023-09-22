Danny Masterson Knew Bijou Phillips Divorce Was Coming

Bijou Phillip's divorce filing against Danny Masterson seemed shocking considering her very public support of the actor, but behind the scenes, it wasn't a big surprise ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the estranged couple tell TMZ Masterson knew the divorce docs were coming, so he wasn't blindsided as many had suspected. We're told Danny and Bijou's main concern now is to protect their daughter from upcoming appeals and legal challenges.

As we reported, Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars for two rape convictions.

Many speculated Bijou's divorce filing could be an attempt to protect their daughter's future assets if civil lawsuits follow ... though the exact reason she filed is still unclear.