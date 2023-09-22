Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Danny Masterson Knew Bijou Phillips Divorce Was Coming

Danny Masterson Bijou's Divorce Wasn't a Surprise

9/22/2023 2:30 PM PT
Bijou Phillip's divorce filing against Danny Masterson seemed shocking considering her very public support of the actor, but behind the scenes, it wasn't a big surprise ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the estranged couple tell TMZ Masterson knew the divorce docs were coming, so he wasn't blindsided as many had suspected. We're told Danny and Bijou's main concern now is to protect their daughter from upcoming appeals and legal challenges.

As we reported, Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars for two rape convictions.

Many speculated Bijou's divorce filing could be an attempt to protect their daughter's future assets if civil lawsuits follow ... though the exact reason she filed is still unclear.

As we reported, Bijou was steadfast in her support of Danny throughout his trial ... even writing a letter to the judge and praising Danny for his character and her trust in him as a father and partner.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also wrote letters of support for Masterson, but faced heavy backlash from the public ... Ashton stepped down from the anti-child trafficking organization he co-founded in wake of the anger.

