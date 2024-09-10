Chester Bennington's Son Jaime Claims He's Getting Death Threats From Linkin Park Fans

Chester Bennington's son Jaime says he's getting death threats from Linkin Park fans after criticizing the band’s controversial lead singer, Emily Armstrong.

Jaime claimed in an IG vid Monday people have been sending him nasty messages, including some telling him to kill himself and questioning whether he truly understands what his dad would want if Chester were alive today.

Play video content

Jaime highlighted the hypocrisy in their messages, saying if they really understood how his dad died, they’d realize their trolling comments are inappropriate, and way off. Chester died by suicide in 2017.

Jaime also declared he didn’t feel safe going to Linkin Park’s first comeback show set for Wednesday ... saying he's wary of general admission and spending $500 on 2 tickets, because he's not sure who might recognize him and react aggressively.

But, he’s not backing down ... adding in a later IG Story he’s going to the show because he’s grieving and needs some closure after his dad’s death 7 years ago.

As we covered ... Jaime was very outspoken on IG, blasting LP's co-founder Mike Shinoda for betraying fans by choosing Emily as the new lead singer -- especially during international suicide prevention month.

Jaime addressed Emily’s alleged ties to Scientology and her support for Danny Masterson. This all came up after The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala resurfaced some messages ... showing Emily attended a 2020 preliminary hearing in support of Masterson. This hit fans hard, as Chester had openly discussed surviving sexual abuse.