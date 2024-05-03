Raven-Symoné Calls Out Internet Trolls for Sending Wife Death Threats

Play video content

Raven-Symoné is coming to her wife Miranda Maday's defense after she received death threats for saying she wasn't familiar with the former Disney star's work.

In a video message uploaded to TikTok, the former child actor used a no-nonsense tone, calling on her fans to ease up on harassing Miranda.

She added ... "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."

Raven later called out verified TikTok users for trolling her wife, telling them to knock it off.

Miranda, who joined Raven for the vid, described the wild online hate she's received ... defending she never claimed to be unfamiliar with her wife's career.

MM noted ... "I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only have ever said that I did not grow up watching "That's So Raven." I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work."

She went on to praise her wife's talent, claiming Raven should've won multiple Emmys for her work in "That's So Raven."

Still, Miranda explained she isn't just some fangirl, noting there's more to their marriage than Raven's celebrity status.

Miranda added ... "You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there's more behind people that are celebrity. There is real life here. And that's why we're feeling inclined to address this ... because I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation."