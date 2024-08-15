TCU's Sedona Prince Getting Death Threats Amid Breakup W/ TikTok's Olivia Stabile

TCU hoops star Sedona Prince just revealed she's receiving death threats after splitting from her TikTok star GF Olivia Stabile ... amid allegations of domestic abuse.

Here's the backstory.

Play video content

Stabile -- who began dating Prince in January 2023 -- posted a 10-part video series on TikTok this week detailing how her relationship with the college athlete ended after a recent birthday trip to Mexico.

In one of the clips, Olivia details an alleged incident between her and Prince that occurred on an early morning flight ... when Stabile says she accidentally spilled beer on Sedona's leg, setting her off.

"So what she do? Got up and went and sat on the opposite side of the aisle from me for the rest of the plane ride," Stabile said. "And what’d I do? Looked outside the window and cried until I fell asleep."

Play video content

There's more ... Stabile, who says she paid for Prince's bday trip, said Sedona complained about the lack of date nights, flowers, and control of daily plans on the vacay.

Stabile, who got emotional at times, also claimed Prince behaved badly, verbally abusing her, even allegedly getting physical at one point.

Millions of fans watched Stabile's videos. Now, Prince -- who averaged 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds last season at TCU -- said she's getting threats.

"The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible, and disturbing," the 24-year-old said in a statement.

"There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and transparency."

Prince tried to take the high road, despite all the drama, saying she has no ill will for her former partner.