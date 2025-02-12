2 Chainz Unfazed by 'Not Like Us' Shout-Out, Larry June Never Heard Full Song

Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' Verse Didn't Bother Me

2 Chainz says Kendrick Lamar name-dropping him to make Drake look bad via his mega-hit "Not Like Us" had no effect on him ... from where he sits, it was just a lil' hip hop wordplay!!!

On Tuesday, 2 Chainz broke his silence on the Grammy Award-winning shoutout that put him in the crosshairs of rap's biggest beef ever.

2 Chainz was one of several Atlanta rappers Kendrick Lamar used as an example of Drake's so-called culture-vulturing below the Mason-Dixon line ... but as many music heads have already noted, Kendrick was leaning into Chainz and Drake's 2012 banger "No Lie" when he rapped on "NLU," "2 Chainz say you good, but he lied."

That record is 3X platinum and Chainz is also nearly Diamond with Drake and Kendrick via A$AP Rocky's "F****** Problems" hit ... he's got love for both guys.

Interestingly enough, 2 Chainz's "Life Is Beautiful" album co-star Larry June chimed in clueless ... he claimed to have never finished "NLU" to hear 2 Chainz get mentioned!!!

Charlamagne Tha God called cap on Larry's claims but 2 Chainz backed him up ... like Lil Wayne, Larry lives in his own musical bubble!!!