2 Chainz Out Of Hospital After Miami Car Accident, Resting At Home

2 Chainz is out of the hospital and recovering just fine ... after he was involved in a 3-car crash in Miami over the weekend.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ he was released hours after being rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning ... docs checked him out following the accident.

We're told he was just a bit banged up ... and luckily managed to dodge any major injuries.

Play video content 12/9/23 Instagram / @2chainz

2 Chainz was initially in Miami for Art Basel ... but we're told he's happy to be out of the hospital and home now, and is prioritizing rest before the holidays.

TMZ broke the story, confirming a crash involving 3 vehicles and the rapper in Miami. The "Birthday Song' rapper also shared a vid of himself in an ambulance being taken to the hospital to get checked out.

As for who was at fault, 2 Chainz was in the clear ... with cops suspecting one of the other drivers of driving under the influence when they hit the rapper from behind.

2 Chainz posted a few pics of the scene, showing the extensive impact of the crash, with another car heavily mangled on the front left side.