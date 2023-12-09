2 Chainz Rushed to Hospital After Car Accident in Miami During Art Basel

Play video content Instagram / @2chainz

2 Chainz was rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in Miami ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper was driving on I-95 and about to exit when we're told by informed sources a Tesla hit his vehicle. We're told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence.

It appears 2 Chainz was hit from behind because the damage to the Tesla was on the front left driver's side -- and the damage is extensive, meaning the force of the crash was intense.

2 Chainz just posted this vid of him in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

We're told he suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries as well, but that he's in stable condition in the hospital.