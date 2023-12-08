Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Attend Same Art Basel Party

Leo, Ivanka and Jared Fancy Meeting You Here!!!

12/8/2023 6:36 AM PT
SHARING SPACE
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump and her hubby, Jared Kushner, all showed up at the same shindig in Miami ... the question -- can and/or should polar opposites mingle?

Check it out ... Leo arrived alone to Casadonna Restaurant Wednesday night and a short time later Ivanka and Jared walked in arm and arm ... all celebrating the kickoff of Art Basel.

Leo, sporting his customary baseball cap, is a die-hard environmentalist and liberal. Ivanka and Jared ... not so much.

We don't see real interaction between Leo and the Trump/Kushners, but it's not a huge space so it seems avoiding each other all night would be super difficult.

The country is so divided there's a sentiment anyone who dares to interact socially is a traitor to their cause, but should that be the case? So we ask ...

Should Leo Socialize With Ivanka & Jared?

Nevertheless, a good time seemed to have been had by all.

Meanwhile, Leo was seen out and about Wednesday in the Miami Beach Convention Center during a VIP tour of the Art Basel event, which officially starts today.

