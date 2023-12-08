Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Attend Same Art Basel Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump and her hubby, Jared Kushner, all showed up at the same shindig in Miami ... the question -- can and/or should polar opposites mingle?

Check it out ... Leo arrived alone to Casadonna Restaurant Wednesday night and a short time later Ivanka and Jared walked in arm and arm ... all celebrating the kickoff of Art Basel.

Leo, sporting his customary baseball cap, is a die-hard environmentalist and liberal. Ivanka and Jared ... not so much.

We don't see real interaction between Leo and the Trump/Kushners, but it's not a huge space so it seems avoiding each other all night would be super difficult.

The country is so divided there's a sentiment anyone who dares to interact socially is a traitor to their cause, but should that be the case? So we ask ...

Should Leo Socialize With Ivanka & Jared? Something Went Wrong Absolutely!

No Way In Hell!

Nevertheless, a good time seemed to have been had by all.