'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Sued for Pizza Shop Truck Crash

"Succession" star Alan Ruck might be out of the woods with cops for his pizza shop truck crash, but he's being dragged to court by the driver of one of the vehicles he collided with before driving through a building.

According to a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Horacio Vela says he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd and La Brea Ave Halloween night. Vela claims Ruck was waiting directly behind him in his 2023 Rivian truck in the line of traffic.

Without warning, Vela says Ruck slammed into the back of his Hyundai while the light was still red, pushing him into oncoming traffic and causing Vela to collide with another vehicle.

As we reported ... Ruck's vehicle continued on, slamming into Raffalo's pizza and causing significant damage.

Vela says he suffered, "severe injuries and damages" as a result of the crash ... and was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance to get checked out.

While he doesn't get specific ... Vela also states the crash left him with "property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages."

Video from the crash showed Ruck's Rivian accelerate without warning while it was stopped at a red light, cops say he was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol ... and chalked the whole thing up to an accident.

We got Ruck out following the crash, but he didn't say much.