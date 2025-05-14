Amar'e Stoudemire Calls Timothée Chalamet 'The Next Spike Lee' Amid Knicks Playoff Run

Play video content TMZSports.com

Big praise for Timothée Chalamet from Amar'e Stoudemire -- the former New York star tells TMZ Sports the actor's been such a good Knicks fan, he's ready to dub him "the next Spike Lee!!!"

Chalamet, of course, has put his blue and orange support on full display this spring -- just as Lee has done for years -- attending Knicks games regularly, and even appearing to miss out on The Met Gala to catch one of New York's postseason matchups against the Celtics.

Stoudemire told us Tuesday he's noticed it all -- especially when he saw it up-close at Madison Square Garden during NY's huge Monday night victory over Boston ... and now, he's ready to give Chalamet his flowers.

"He's hardcore," the ex-power forward said of the "Wonka" star. "He's, like, the next Spike Lee when it comes to Knicks diehard fans."

Stoudemire -- who first met Chalamet over a decade ago and signed an autograph for him -- said the fandom actually helps players on the court ... noting, "We play our hearts out. We give the game our everything. And to see fans who really appreciate that, it goes a long way."

"So, yeah," he continued, "he's the next one in line for sure."

Stoudemire was able to personally deliver the message to Chalamet while they were courtside at MSG -- and said they did briefly speak about their first meet-up all those years ago.

"It was definitely a great time to reconnect," he told us.