Amar'e Stoudemire Slams Hamas In Emotional Video, 'If Y'all Support It, F*** You'

UPDATE

8:57 AM PT -- Amar'e Stoudemire is clarifying comments he made over the weekend where he passionately lashed out at anyone who hasn't publicly condemned the Hamas terror attack in Israel.

"I recognize that in a moment of passion that there is a better way that I can communicate my emotions about the conflict. I pray that the parties involved are able to find a resolution."

Stoudemire continued ... "I pray for the people of Israel. I pray for the people of Palestine. I stand with humanity."

Amar'e also addressed his comments about BLM.

"To Black Lives Matter and the Politicians. I recognize that it is everyone’s choice if they want to speak about the conflict and that while I may want people to say more, that there is a better way that I can communicate that," Amar'e wrote.

"I want to make sure to mention that I am thankful for all of the work that people as a whole have done so far for their communities and I hope that we all strive to do more. 🏁"

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire -- who converted to Judaism and spent several years playing basketball in Israel -- sounded off on Hamas in an emotional video ... saying point blank, "If y'all support it, f*** you!"

The 40-year-old posted the clip to his social media page over the weekend ... blasting the militant terrorist group as "cowards" -- while strongly urging people to condemn the org.'s actions.

"I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel that Hamas are kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s***," he said.

"That's cowardly," he added. "And for all y'all Black Lives Matter who ain’t saying nothing, 'Well, let me figure out exactly what happened before I say anything,' f*** you."

Stoudemire, who converted in 2018, then continued his impassioned rant for several more seconds ... repeatedly calling Hamas' actions "coward s***."

"All you politicians who always have something to say on the contrary, I see you. F*** you," he said. "All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always support everything else, and you quiet now, f*** you too."

Stoudemire first joined the Israeli Basketball Premier League in 2016 ... and went on to play a couple seasons for two teams in the organization. In his video over the weekend, he praised Israel as the "only place in the world where I can go and study Torah and eat kosher food."

"Only place in the world!" he said. "Some coward s***, dog."